Unique Clean Stories 6

Create polished vertical stories in seconds. This minimal design pairs a rounded photo card with soft pastel gradients and abstract wave accents to spotlight your message. Smooth slide-ins and gentle fades keep the focus on your headline and supporting text. Perfect for quick promos, announcements, or brand moments, it’s fully customizable—swap the photo, edit copy, and match colors to your palette. Optimized for 9:16, this clean motion title helps your content look modern, clear, and on-brand across social platforms.