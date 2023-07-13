Unique Clean Stories 21

Present your message with a clean, minimal 9:16 story design. This template pairs bold headlines with rounded media cards, a pill-shaped CTA, and a subtle swipe-up indicator. Smooth, modern motion and a restrained palette keep the focus on your content. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and images to craft polished promos, announcements, or brand moments that stand out on social media. Perfect for quick vertical ads, product highlights, and elegant updates.