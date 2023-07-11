Unique Clean Stories 22
00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Create sleek, vertical story promos in seconds. This minimal template pairs bold typography with geometric circular reveals and a crisp CTA button. A tinted image area showcases your product or brand while smooth, fluid transitions keep attention on the message. Perfect for quick campaigns, announcements, and branding across social platforms. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match your identity and ship eye-catching stories fast.
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