Unique Clean Stories 10

Design a sleek vertical story title that lets your content shine. This minimal, geometric layout combines a bold arc motif, dotted accents, and a highlighted word bar to emphasize your message. Easily swap the background image, edit two headline lines and a supporting line, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Smooth wipes and slides keep the motion elegant and distraction‑free, making it perfect for quick promos, announcements, and branded stories. Customize in minutes and publish eye‑catching vertical content that looks polished on any platform.