Unique Clean Stories 5

Promote your offer with a clean, vertical story built for quick attention and clear action. This minimal, flat-design layout combines soft geometric shapes, pastel gradients, and a bold call-to-action button. Smooth slide-ins and calm pacing keep the focus on your message. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and campaign. Ideal for sales announcements, seasonal promos, and mobile-first social placements across stories and reels. Create a polished, modern ad that’s fast to edit and ready to convert.