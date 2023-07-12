Unique Clean Stories 3
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
861exports
Showcase your brand with a crisp, minimal vertical story. This promo template blends flat design, bold typography and vibrant gradients with smooth slide-in panels. Drop in your images, refine the headline, add a URL and a clear call-to-action. The centered layout and full-screen visuals are perfect for social stories, quick ads and product highlights. Flexible colors and fonts keep your look on-brand, while the clean motion puts your message first. Make polished, attention-grabbing stories in minutes.
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