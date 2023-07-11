Unique Clean Stories 14

Build a modern vertical story promo in seconds. This clean, minimal design uses rounded panels, bold outline text, and a clear call-to-action button over a soft gradient backdrop. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep attention on your message while split-screen visuals showcase multiple images at once. Easily update photos, copy, colors, and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for quick promotions, tips, announcements, product highlights, and more across social platforms.