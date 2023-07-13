Unique Clean Stories 17

Create scroll-stopping vertical stories with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This template blends a soft gradient backdrop with geometric tile reveals to showcase your photo, paired with bold typography and a clear CTA button. Swap fonts, adjust colors, and update the single image to fit your brand in seconds. The calm, smooth motion feels premium and on-trend, perfect for promos, product highlights, or quick brand messages. Designed for 9:16 stories and reels, it keeps your message clear and clickable while staying visually refined.