Unique Clean Stories 11

Create polished vertical stories with a minimal, modern aesthetic. This template uses smooth slide-ins, curved gradient panels, and rounded text blocks to elegantly reveal your media and headlines. Perfect for brand moments, quick promos, and announcements, it keeps focus on your visuals with clean flat design and soft pastel gradients. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and text fields to match your identity. Optimized for social stories and vertical feeds, it delivers a crisp, professional look in seconds.