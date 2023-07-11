Unique Clean Stories 2

Make standout vertical stories with a clean, minimal design. This template blends bold typography, geometric shapes and smooth slide animations inside a rounded card layout. Add your images, adjust brand colors and swap fonts to match your identity. A vibrant gradient panel frames headlines and supporting copy, while a subtle arrow suggests your call to action. Perfect for brand announcements, product teasers, launches and quick promos across social platforms. Simple, modern and fast to edit—designed to keep focus on your message and visuals so your story lands with clarity and style.