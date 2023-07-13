Unique Clean Stories 8

Create striking vertical stories with a clean, modern aesthetic. This template blends bold typography, colorful gradients, and smooth slide-ins to frame your message and imagery with clarity. A rounded photo panel anchors the layout while an eye-catching CTA keeps viewers engaged. Edit text, swap the image, and fine-tune the palette to match your brand in seconds. Its minimal 2D design and geometric accents make it ideal for product highlights, brand announcements, and quick promotions across social platforms.