Unique Clean Stories 8
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
502exports
Create striking vertical stories with a clean, modern aesthetic. This template blends bold typography, colorful gradients, and smooth slide-ins to frame your message and imagery with clarity. A rounded photo panel anchors the layout while an eye-catching CTA keeps viewers engaged. Edit text, swap the image, and fine-tune the palette to match your brand in seconds. Its minimal 2D design and geometric accents make it ideal for product highlights, brand announcements, and quick promotions across social platforms.
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