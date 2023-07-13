Unique Clean Stories 20

Create a clean, modern story promo in seconds. This vertical template combines bold typography, flat design shapes and a soft gradient overlay to highlight your image, message and call-to-action. Easily replace the photo, edit headlines and paragraph text, and customize the CTA button. Adjust fonts and colors to match your branding and keep the motion smooth and unobtrusive. Ideal for showcasing products, announcements, updates or simple brand messages across social stories and reels. Deliver a polished, minimal look that stays versatile for any campaign.