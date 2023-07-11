Unique Clean Stories 7

Design elegant vertical promos in seconds. This minimal story video blends soft gradients, geometric circles and clean typography to spotlight your photos with a clear call-to-action. Smooth, fluid animation keeps the focus on your message, making it ideal for branding, announcements, events, or quick product highlights. Customize colors, text and media to match your style and deliver a refined, modern look that works across industries. Perfect for stories and reels when you need clarity, impact and simplicity.