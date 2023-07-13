Unique Clean Stories 9

Design a clean, high-impact story promo in seconds. This vertical template blends minimal flat design with diagonal sliding panels, bold headlines, a clear CTA button, and space for two images. Soft pastel tones and geometric accents keep your brand looking fresh and modern while the motion stays smooth and energetic. Ideal for quick announcements, product highlights, and social ads, it’s optimized for stories and short vertical placements. Easily update text, colors, and media to match your campaign and go live fast.