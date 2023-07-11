Unique Clean Stories 12
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Launch a clean, vertical story promo in seconds. This minimalist template pairs soft gradient panels with bold, readable headlines and smooth slide-ins. Swap two images, update three text fields, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. The split-screen card layout keeps focus on your visuals while the subtle arrow cue hints at a CTA. Ideal for quick product teasers, announcements, or brand highlights across social stories and reels.
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