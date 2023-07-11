Unique Clean Stories 15

Create attention-grabbing story videos fast. This minimal, geometric vertical template blends soft gradient color with crisp pixel‑tile transitions to reveal your image, headline, and a clean CTA button. Customize media, text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The centered layout keeps focus on your message while motion stays energetic yet refined. Perfect for promos, announcements, launches, and quick updates across stories and reels. Deliver a sleek, modern look that feels fresh and on-brand with minimal effort.