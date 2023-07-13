Unique Clean Stories 18

Make an instant impression with a clean, vertical story template built for quick promos. This minimal flat-design layout combines bold headline typography, a wavy color panel, and a clear CTA button to drive action. Swap in your image, edit text, and fine-tune the pastel gradient palette to match your brand. Smooth slide-in transitions, a subtle tint on the photo, and an optional swipe prompt keep attention where it matters. Ideal for branding, announcements, and sales teasers, this one-slide motion title delivers a refined look in seconds.