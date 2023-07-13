Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Unique Clean Stories 18 - Original - Poster image

Unique Clean Stories 18

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Motion title
Sliding panel
Promo
307exports
rating
Make an instant impression with a clean, vertical story template built for quick promos. This minimal flat-design layout combines bold headline typography, a wavy color panel, and a clear CTA button to drive action. Swap in your image, edit text, and fine-tune the pastel gradient palette to match your brand. Smooth slide-in transitions, a subtle tint on the photo, and an optional swipe prompt keep attention where it matters. Ideal for branding, announcements, and sales teasers, this one-slide motion title delivers a refined look in seconds.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us