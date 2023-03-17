Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 1

Promote your channel or introduce guests with a clean, animated YouTube lower third. This transparent overlay features a circular profile photo, bold name banner, and a dedicated handle bar for instant recognition. Minimal, flat design and smooth, energetic motion ensure legibility and impact without clutter. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for a polished, professional look. Ideal for creators, interviews, tutorials, and livestreams seeking clear on-screen identification that feels on-brand and modern.