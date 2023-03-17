Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 9

Create polished YouTube lower thirds in seconds. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a circular avatar, a clean pill-shaped name bar, and a branded play icon. The name types on with a typewriter effect while panels slide in smoothly. Fully editable colors and fonts help you match your branding. With alpha transparency, it drops perfectly over interviews, vlogs, tutorials, and live streams. Swap in your profile image, channel name, and handle to introduce hosts and guests professionally and keep viewers engaged.