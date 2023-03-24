Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 17

Give your videos polished YouTube lower thirds that stand out. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a sliding highlight bar, and recognizable platform iconography. Minimal, flat styling keeps focus on your content while energetic motion brings names and handles on fast. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop the animation over interviews, tutorials, reviews, podcasts, or vlogs. A clean, modern choice for creators who need fast, consistent on-screen identification without sacrificing style.