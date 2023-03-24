Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 15

Add a polished YouTube lower third to your videos with a transparent overlay that drops in fast and clean. This minimalist, flat design features a bold pill-shaped bar, clear headline and subline, plus a recognizable play icon for instant platform context. Tweak three text lines and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The snappy slide-in motion keeps attention without blocking content, ideal for names, roles, or subscribe prompts. Deliver a professional look in seconds while keeping your footage front and center.