Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 8

Polish your videos with a clean, modern YouTube lower third. This transparent overlay features a circular avatar frame, a bold rounded banner, a platform play icon badge, and two text lines for names and handles. Smooth slide and pop-in animation combine with a crisp typewriter effect for clarity and style. Easily customize colors and fonts to match your brand and drop it over interviews, tutorials, vlogs, or reviews. Designed for maximum readability and minimal screen clutter, it’s the fast way to add professional identity graphics to your content.