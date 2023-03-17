Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 7

Showcase your channel or guest with a clean, modern YouTube lower third. This transparent overlay pairs a profile image with bold name and handle bars, plus a recognizable platform badge. The minimal, flat design keeps focus on your content while color and font controls let you match your brand. Smooth slide and pop-in animations deliver professional polish without distraction. Perfect for interviews, talk shows, tutorials, reviews and vlogs. Easily swap the image, edit text fields, and go live or export for your next upload.