Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 12

Showcase names and promote your channel with a clean YouTube-ready lower third. This minimal, flat design features a circular avatar frame, bold titles, and a clear CTA button, all on a transparent background that overlays any footage. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and the profile image to match your branding. Smooth slide-ins and tidy wipes keep attention on your message without distracting from the video. Ideal for intros, interviews, guest IDs, and creator branding across YouTube and social content.