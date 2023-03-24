Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 12
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
650exports
Showcase names and promote your channel with a clean YouTube-ready lower third. This minimal, flat design features a circular avatar frame, bold titles, and a clear CTA button, all on a transparent background that overlays any footage. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and the profile image to match your branding. Smooth slide-ins and tidy wipes keep attention on your message without distracting from the video. Ideal for intros, interviews, guest IDs, and creator branding across YouTube and social content.
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