Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 5

Give your videos a professional polish with a clean YouTube lower third. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a bold icon, a rounded text box, and smooth typewriter text for names and handles. Built on a transparent background, it drops seamlessly over any footage. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, tutorials, and guest features, it keeps your branding clear without distracting from the content. Quick to customize and easy to read, it’s a reliable choice for creators who want sleek, modern on-screen identification.