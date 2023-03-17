Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 3

Elevate your videos with a clean YouTube lower third overlay designed for names and channel handles. This transparent, minimal, flat-design graphic slides in smoothly, features a prominent YouTube badge, and includes primary and secondary text fields. Ideal for interviews, guest intros, and branded segments, it’s easy to customize with your fonts and colors. The animation is crisp and neutral, fitting any content style without distracting from your footage. Perfect for creators, educators, and brands seeking a polished, professional look that enhances clarity and on-screen identity.