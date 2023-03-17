Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 10

Showcase your channel and guest names with a clean, minimal YouTube lower third. This transparent overlay features a flat design capsule bar, a recognizable play icon, and a dedicated handle line that animates in smoothly. It’s perfect for interviews, tutorials, podcasts, and vlogs where clear on-screen identification matters. Easily customize colors, fonts, and thickness to match your brand. The lightweight, modern motion keeps attention on your content while adding professional polish. Drop it over any footage to instantly upgrade your production with a crisp YouTube-ready look.