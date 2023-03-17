Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 10 - Original - Poster image

Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 10

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
YouTube
YouTube icon
Flat design
150exports
rating
Showcase your channel and guest names with a clean, minimal YouTube lower third. This transparent overlay features a flat design capsule bar, a recognizable play icon, and a dedicated handle line that animates in smoothly. It’s perfect for interviews, tutorials, podcasts, and vlogs where clear on-screen identification matters. Easily customize colors, fonts, and thickness to match your brand. The lightweight, modern motion keeps attention on your content while adding professional polish. Drop it over any footage to instantly upgrade your production with a crisp YouTube-ready look.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us