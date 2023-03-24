Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 18

Showcase names and channel info with a clean, transparent lower third designed for YouTube content. This minimal, flat 2D overlay features a bold rounded badge, a recognizable play icon, and two editable text lines for a primary name and a secondary handle or title. Smooth slide-ins keep visuals elegant and unobtrusive, while color controls let you match your branding in seconds. Ideal for interviews, podcasts, tutorials, vlogs, and guest intros. Drop it over any footage to add polish and clarity without distracting from your story.