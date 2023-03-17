Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 6

Promote your channel and guests with a clean, transparent YouTube lower third. This minimalist 2D overlay features an animated card with avatar frame, bold name and handle, plus a recognizable play icon for instant platform recognition. Enjoy smooth, eye-catching motion that works across a wide range of content. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Add it to interviews, tutorials, reviews, vlogs, and live recordings to boost professionalism and consistency. Simple to edit, fast to render, and designed to stand out without distracting from your video.