Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 11

Elevate your videos with a clean, transparent YouTube lower third. This minimal overlay features a platform icon, a dedicated username bar, and crisp outlined typography that introduces names and handles with clarity. Built in flat design, it fits any content style without distracting from your footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over interviews, intros, reviews, or streams to instantly polish your presentation. Simple, modern and eye‑catching—perfect for showcasing your channel or guest speakers.