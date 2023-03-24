Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 14

Enhance your video production with a clean, minimal YouTube lower third. This transparent overlay features smooth slide-in animation, a recognizable YouTube icon, and customizable text fields for names and channel handles. Easily adjust colors and fonts to match your brand and keep your visuals consistent across intros, interviews, vlogs, tutorials, and more. Designed for clarity and readability, it sits neatly on screen without distracting from your content. Drop it into your timeline and label guests or hosts with a modern, professional look that works on YouTube and beyond.