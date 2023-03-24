Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 19

Add professional polish to your videos with a clean, transparent lower third tailored for YouTube. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a rounded panel with a recognizable play icon, crisp typography, and smooth outline animation. Easily customize headline and supporting text, choose your fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. The balanced, centered layout drops seamlessly over footage, ideal for channel branding, guest intros, interviews, and captions. Designed to be eye‑catching yet unobtrusive, it keeps your content front and center while delivering a modern, on-brand identification bar.