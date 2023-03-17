Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 4

Give your channel a polished look with a clean, minimal YouTube lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold name line, a dedicated handle bar, and a circular avatar frame, all animated with crisp, energetic motion. Customize colors, fonts, and imagery to match your branding in seconds. The playful bounce and smooth slide-ins keep attention without distracting from your content, making it perfect for vlogs, tutorials, interviews, and livestreams. Effortless to edit and ready for any video, this lower third boosts professionalism and recognition for creators of all kinds.