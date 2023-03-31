Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 16

Add a polished YouTube-ready lower third to your videos in seconds. This transparent overlay features clean, minimal typography, a bold accent line, and a recognizable play-button badge. Smooth typewriter text and subtle slide-ins keep attention on your content while clearly displaying names and channel info. Easily customize fonts and colors for the line, text, and badge to match your branding. Ideal for vlogs, tutorials, interviews, livestreams, and podcasts where clarity and consistency matter.