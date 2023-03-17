Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 2
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
223exports
Showcase names and channel handles with a clean, transparent YouTube lower third. This minimal flat-design overlay pairs a bold icon with a rounded nameplate and a dedicated username bar for instant recognition. It’s easy to brand with your own colors and fonts, and the smooth slide-in animation keeps attention on what matters. Ideal for interviews, guest intros, tutorials, vlogs, and any channel needing professional on-screen identification. Drop it over your footage and go.
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