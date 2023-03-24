Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 20

Elevate your channel with a clean, transparent lower third designed for YouTube. This minimal, flat-design overlay pairs a platform icon with your handle and a bold name line, using smooth slide-ins and subtle type-on animation for polished results. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, reviews, and livestreams, it keeps your branding clear without distracting from the content. Customize headline and subline text, adjust accent colors, and match your visual identity in seconds. The animation is neutral and professional, ensuring it works with any footage or soundtrack you choose.