Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 20 - Original - Poster image

Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 20

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
YouTube
Minimal
YouTube icon
Slide-in
69exports
rating
Elevate your channel with a clean, transparent lower third designed for YouTube. This minimal, flat-design overlay pairs a platform icon with your handle and a bold name line, using smooth slide-ins and subtle type-on animation for polished results. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, reviews, and livestreams, it keeps your branding clear without distracting from the content. Customize headline and subline text, adjust accent colors, and match your visual identity in seconds. The animation is neutral and professional, ensuring it works with any footage or soundtrack you choose.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us