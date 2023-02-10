Smooth Lower Third - 1

Build polished, professional name captions in seconds. This minimal lower third overlays clean typography and an animated accent bar onto any footage, thanks to full alpha transparency. Tailor it to your brand with editable fonts, colors, and subtle shadow settings, then add a clear subtitle for roles or context. The smooth, staggered motion keeps attention without distracting from your content—perfect for corporate videos, YouTube, interviews, webinars, presentations, and more. Deliver consistent, elegant lower thirds that elevate your production quality and readability while staying compact and unobtrusive.