Smooth Lower Third - 17
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Add professional on-screen identification with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a geometric icon, clear hierarchy for name, subtitle and role, and a subtle accent bar for emphasis. Smooth slide-in animation and refined typography suit corporate videos, YouTube, webinars, interviews, and broadcasts. Customize fonts, colors and shadows to match your brand, then export a polished graphic that sits neatly over your footage without distraction. Perfect for editors seeking an elegant, versatile nameplate that looks great on any background.
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