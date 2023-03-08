Smooth Lower Third - 17

Add professional on-screen identification with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a geometric icon, clear hierarchy for name, subtitle and role, and a subtle accent bar for emphasis. Smooth slide-in animation and refined typography suit corporate videos, YouTube, webinars, interviews, and broadcasts. Customize fonts, colors and shadows to match your brand, then export a polished graphic that sits neatly over your footage without distraction. Perfect for editors seeking an elegant, versatile nameplate that looks great on any background.