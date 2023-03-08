Smooth Lower Third - 23

Create elegant, professional lower thirds in seconds. This transparent overlay features a clean, minimal, flat-design bar with room for a name, title, and an optional avatar image. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps the focus on your content, making it ideal for YouTube videos, corporate presentations, interviews, webinars, and more. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. The rounded panels and polished typography deliver a refined look that fits any modern edit. Drop it over footage and go—fast, versatile, and production-ready.