Smooth Lower Third - 20

Showcase names and titles with a sleek, transparent lower third that blends into any footage. This minimal, elegant motion title features clean typography, a crisp diagonal accent, and smooth slide-in animation. Ideal for YouTube, interviews, webinars, broadcasts, and corporate presentations. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your branding and keep your visuals professional and consistent. The refined, unobtrusive pacing ensures your content remains the focus while your on-screen IDs look polished and modern.