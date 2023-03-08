Smooth Lower Third - 13

Create professional on-screen titles in seconds with this clean, elegant lower third. It features a rounded nameplate, a subtle plus accent, and smooth typewriter text animation. Designed as a transparent overlay, it works perfectly for corporate videos, YouTube, presentations, interviews, and more. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and keep your visuals neat and readable over any footage. The motion is refined and unobtrusive, putting your message first while maintaining a modern, minimal look.