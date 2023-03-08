Smooth Lower Third - 22

Add professional on-screen identification with a smooth, elegant lower third. This transparent overlay features clean flat design bars with bold, legible typography and refined motion. Perfect for interviews, presentations, YouTube videos, broadcasts and corporate content, it includes multiple text lines for role, name and additional info. Customize fonts, colors and timing to match your brand, then render a crisp, broadcast-ready title strip that works over any footage. Simple, modern and versatile—your content stays in focus while your titles look premium.