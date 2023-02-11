Smooth Lower Third - 5

Show names and titles with a refined, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay drops seamlessly over any footage, featuring smooth motion, crisp typography and a sleek accent shape. Customize headline and subtitle, choose fonts, and fine-tune colors for both text and the accent. Built-in shadow controls help you dial in depth without clutter. Ideal for corporate videos, interviews, YouTube content, webinars and broadcasts when you need clear, tasteful identification. Lightweight, versatile and easy to brand in seconds.