Smooth Lower Third - 10

Present names and titles with a sleek, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a smooth slide-in/out banner, two editable text fields, and flexible styling. Quickly tailor fonts, colors, and shadow settings to match your brand or video aesthetic. Ideal for corporate videos, interviews, tutorials, YouTube content, and presentations, it stays clean and unobtrusive while adding professional polish. Enjoy versatile placement, elegant motion, and readability at a glance—perfect for multi-purpose projects where clarity and refinement matter.