Smooth Lower Third - 11

Give your videos a polished identity with a clean, minimal lower third. This elegant motion title features bold typography framed by sleek diagonal bars and smooth, unobtrusive animation. It’s a transparent overlay, perfect for on-screen names, roles, and quick identifiers in corporate content, YouTube videos, and presentations. Customize fonts, colors, and subtle shadow settings to match any brand with ease. The centered, symmetrical layout keeps focus on your message while remaining versatile across footage. Fast to set up and professional in style, it’s a dependable choice for clear, modern on-screen titling.