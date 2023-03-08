Smooth Lower Third - 12

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean lower third overlay. This minimalist, elegant design uses a smooth outline reveal and subtle type animation to present names and titles clearly without distracting from your footage. The transparent background makes it perfect for corporate videos, YouTube content, presentations, interviews, and more. Adjust colors and typography to match your brand and enjoy a refined look that feels modern and unobtrusive. If you need a versatile, easy-to-read nameplate that complements any edit, this lower third is a reliable, stylish choice.