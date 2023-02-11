Smooth Lower Third - 8
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3.3Kexports
Add polished name and title captions to any video with this clean, transparent lower third. The minimal flat design keeps attention on your content while delivering clear on-screen identity. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and enjoy smooth, unobtrusive motion that works for corporate videos, YouTube, presentations, interviews, and more. With an elegant two-line structure and refined animation, this overlay elevates production quality without distracting from your story.
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