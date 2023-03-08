Smooth Lower Third - 14

Give your videos a polished touch with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features smooth slide-in animation, a bold headline with a refined subtitle, and an accent bar for instant emphasis. Easily customize fonts, gradients, accent color, and shadow softness to match your brand or project. Perfect for corporate pieces, YouTube, presentations, and broadcast work where clarity and elegance matter. Drop it over your footage, update the two text lines, and you’re ready to go with a professional on-screen ID that looks great in any edit.