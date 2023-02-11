Smooth Lower Third - 7

Give your videos a polished identity with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal, elegant design features two lines for name and role, built from crisp rectangular banners and a subtle underline accent. Customize fonts, text and panel colors, and optional shadow settings to match any brand. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention where it matters without distracting from your content. Ideal for YouTube, livestreams, presentations, interviews, and corporate videos—anywhere you need clear on-screen identification that looks professional and modern.