Smooth Lower Third - 18

Add polished, professional name captions to any video with this clean, transparent lower third. The minimal, elegant design features smooth motion and crisp typography that stays readable over footage. Perfect for corporate content, YouTube videos, presentations, interviews, and more. Easily customize two text lines, colors, and subtle effects to match your brand. The overlay exports with an alpha channel, so it layers seamlessly over your edit without extra keying. Simple, modern, and versatile—this lower third keeps attention on your message while elevating your production value.